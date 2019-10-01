Former Judge Mark Ciavarella Disbarred

Posted 9:52 pm, October 1, 2019, by

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A figure in Luzerne County’s notorious “Kids for Cash” scandal has lost his law license.

Ex-judge Mark Ciavarella has been disbarred by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Ciavarella is currently serving a 28-year federal prison sentence after he was convicted in 2011 on 12 criminal counts.

Ciavarella and fellow judge Michael Conahan were accused of taking kickbacks in exchange for keeping a for-profit juvenile detention center full of offenders.

Last year, a federal judge vacated three of the most serious convictions against Ciavarella: racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, and money laundering. Nine other convictions still stand, including mail fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and failing to pay taxes.

Ciavarella is waiting for a new trial on those vacated charges. If found not guilty, he could have years taken off his sentence.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.