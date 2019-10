× Husband and Wife Dead in Murder-Suicide in Luzerne County

LAFLIN, Pa. — State police say a man killed his wife and then himself inside their home in Luzerne County.

Troopers say Robert Shaffer, 65, shot his wife, Sandra Jones-Shaffer, 65, inside their home on Haverford Drive in Laflin around 4 p.m. Monday. He then shot himself.

Investigators say the couple were sitting in adjacent recliners in the living room.