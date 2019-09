Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Wilkes-Barre celebrated 10 years of ChalkFest at the River Common on Saturday.

People were able to use their creative side to make chalk masterpieces.

Chalk was free and provided by the Riverfront Parks Committee.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission put on some fishing activities for the kids.

Plenty of green vendors also were on hand to discuss recycling and conservation.