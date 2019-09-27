Sharla meets Gus, who makes custom images on glass and mirrors by etching by sand blasting. Check out the cool WNEP logo-ed mirror that changes colors!
Sand Blasting and Etching at the Bloomsburg Fair
-
First Ever Bloomsburg Fair Princess
-
WNEP-TV Special: A Day At The 164th Bloomsburg Fair
-
Horsing Around At The Fair
-
A Day at the Bloomsburg Fair: Waffle Cabin
-
A Day at the Bloomsburg Fair: A look at Some Animals
-
-
Fair President Paul Reichart and Grape Stomping!
-
Sheep Shearing at the Bloomsburg Fair
-
Handmade Walking Sticks Taking a Stroll At The Bloomsburg Fair
-
Sharla and Jon Try Their Hand At Milking A Cow!
-
A Day at the Bloomsburg Fair: Vance’s Apple Dumplings
-
-
A Day at the Bloomsburg Fair: Son of a Butcher BBQ
-
A Day at the Bloomsburg Fair: River Hill Meats
-
A Day at the Bloomsburg Fair: Arts & Crafts Building