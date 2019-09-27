Former Schuylkill County Priest Admits to Sexually Assaulting a Minor

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Roman Catholic priest who served at multiple parishes in our area admits he sexually abused a minor.

Father Stephen Halabura says the abuse happened in the 1980s in Millmont in Berks County.

He also served at various times at churches in five communities in Schuylkill County.

The parishes were in Mahanoy City, Port Carbon, Minersville, Shenandoah and Barnesville.

Father Halabura is 87 and has been retired for 11 years though he has served as a substitute priest.

He has been found unsuitable for ministry by the Diocese of Allentown.

