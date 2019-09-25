Brush Cutting Expected to Cause Delays on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- If you drive Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County, expect major delays Wednesday and Thursday.

It's one of the busiest stretches of interstate in northeast Pennsylvania.

There will be brush cutting along I-81 between the Main Avenue/Dickson City exit (190) and the Business Route 6 exit (191) in both directions.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, crews will be working on the northbound side, and on Thursday, Sept. 26, they will be working on the southbound side.

Work is expected to begin at 9 a.m. both days and end at 2 p.m.

It may not sound like a big deal, but PennDOT says it is.

