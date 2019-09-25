Brush Cutting Expected to Cause Delays on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

Posted 6:02 am, September 25, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- If you drive Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County, expect major delays Wednesday and Thursday.

It's one of the busiest stretches of interstate in northeast Pennsylvania.

There will be brush cutting along I-81 between the Main Avenue/Dickson City exit (190) and the Business Route 6 exit (191) in both directions.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, crews will be working on the northbound side, and on Thursday, Sept. 26, they will be working on the southbound side.

Work is expected to begin at 9 a.m. both days and end at 2 p.m.

It may not sound like a big deal, but PennDOT says it is.

Click here for the WNEP Traffic Tracker.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.