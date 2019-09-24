× WNEP-TV Special: A Day At The 164th Bloomsburg Fair

TONIGHT!

7:30pm

WNEP-TV

WNEP-TV takes you all around the Fairgrounds at the 164th Annual Bloomsburg Fair! WNEP’s Don Jacobs and Jackie Lewandoski have everything that makes it the “Granddaddy of Fairs!”

We’ll take you through the buildings to find some huge and interesting Agricultural, Horticultural, Arts & Crafts, and Industrial samplings. And, speaking of samplings, it’s the second year for wine tasting… and there’s even a “feet’s on” exhibit of grape stomping. We’ll have two Presidents go head to head on this adventure!

There is no Fair without the Animals and do we have some interesting sights here! You’ll want to see them all!

No one comes to the Fair without their favorite Fair Food. Well, not so quick! We’ll have some new and tempting stops on the fairways to check out.

There are all kinds of things to see and do, and we’ll take you on the tour, tonight at 7:30pm, only on WNEP-TV.

A Day At The Bloomsburg Fair is brought to you in part by: Weis Markets, Lenahan & Dempsey, Century 21 Covered Bridges Realty.