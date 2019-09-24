× New Co-working Space Taking Off at ESU

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The new co-working space at East Stroudsburg University is taking off.

Inside the college’s Innovation Center, there’s now plenty of space for entrepreneurs and small business owners to work.

“Oh, it’s great. It’s a great opportunity to kind of get out of working just at home or coffee shops. You have an actual place to go and it’s great to have the connections of others who are working here,” said web developer Alan Reed.

Membership for the co-working space starts at $150 a month. It includes WiFi, university research tools, and mentoring from the business accelerator staff.

“What we are trying to do is bring in all the different kinds of entrepreneurs, the work-at-home crowd, the I’m-going-to work-at-a-coffee shop, and giving them a really cool space to be able to come, collaborate, and work together with other innovative companies,” said Keith Modzelewski, ESU Director of Entrepreneurship.

Not only is there open co-working space, but there are also private offices that you can use.

“I am in one of the offices. It’s a great facility. It’s got all the things you would want to have a successful business and a great mentor-ship program as well. It’s a one-stop shop for any startup if they want to grow in the U.S. or in Pennsylvania,” said Yash Rawal, an international businessman.

