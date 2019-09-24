Man Charged with Homicide in Cold Case Disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. -- The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend was arraigned on homicide charges in Lycoming County.

Jade Babcock was led into district court Tuesday afternoon where he was charged with homicide, abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.

Investigators say Babcock killed Brenda Jacobs during a fight in December of 2003 at his grandmother's home in Montoursville then stashed her body in a coal bin inside a barn on the property.

Police say in April of this year, Babcock removed Jacobs' body in front of his girlfriend and put it in a wooden box, but it wouldn't fit, so he cut off her legs.

Court papers show he then put her body in the box in a storage facility in Williamsport and threw her legs into the Susquehanna River in the city. Police say those legs were recovered from the water in May by a fisherman.

Babcock then moved to Philadelphia, taking Jacobs' remains to a storage facility there. Police were notified about the remains this month by Babcock's girlfriend. Jacobs' remains were found by police in Philadelphia.

Babcock is locked up at the Lycoming County prison with no bail.