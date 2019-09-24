A ‘Top 10’ Day for Berwick’s Katie Starr

BERWICK, Pa. -- A softball player from Berwick is back in the national spotlight.

The marquee on the Berwick Theater had a special headline for the day for Katie Starr. ESPN surprised the high school softball star with an award for her catch that made the SportsCenter Top 10 back in April.

When Katie arrived at the theater on Tuesday, she had no idea what was in store.

"I didn't think anything would come of it. The catch, I thought it was just a catch. Nothing was going to happen. Then here we are today. It's just crazy," she said.

Katie also received a special message from SportsCenter anchors John Buccigross and John Anderson before they revealed ESPN's gift to Katie and the Berwick community: an outfield wall with Katie's name for all to see.

"When we first got approached by SportsCenter, never in my wildest dreams would I have expected they would have done something like this for Katie. I mean, it's huge. It means a lot," said Todd Starr, Katie's dad.

But there was one last surprise in store for the Berwick Area junior from Berwick Mayor Tom Burke.

"Today, we're having a proclamation and declare today Katie Starr Day!" Burke announced.

All this happened on the day before her birthday. Katie says it's going to be hard to top a present like this.

"For her not to really know the extent of this whole thing, I don't really know that any of us except for the ESPN crew knew the extent of the whole thing. This has been awesome to see the whole community come out and support her," said Berwick Softball Head Coach Emily Johnson.

"We have so much talent on our softball team. To get the word out to say Berwick is really good at softball, it just means the world. It blows my mind that this actually happened," Katie added.

A humble teammate and amazing athlete, that's why Berwick can be proud of this superstar.

