× Wild Wedding: Groom Threatens to Kill and Rape Everyone at Reception

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A groom spent his wedding night in the Snyder County Jail after authorities say he threatened to kill his bride.

State police say the couple was celebrating their wedding reception last month in Penn Township when the confrontation happened.

According to troopers the dispute turned physical and the groom was punched in the face.

As he was being escorted out troopers say he pulled out a knife and threatened to stab and rape everyone at the party.

He is facing a long list of charges.