Smoke from Scrap Yard Fire Seen for Miles

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Smoke coming from a fire at a scrap yard in Scranton Monday morning could be seen for miles.

The smoke coming from the fire at Ben Weitsman of Scranton on North Keyser Avenue was so heavy, the road had to be closed to traffic in that area.

Smoke coming from Ben Weitsman’s scrapyard on N. Keyser Avenue. The road is closed in the area. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/CxmWXx71K8 — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) September 23, 2019

The fire started around 10 a.m. Monday. Firefighters doused the flames with water. The fire was concentrated to a pile of scrap metal.

Firefighters are putting water on the fire from above. Fire seems concentrated to one area of the scrapyard, but it’s giving off a lot of smoke. N. Keyser Ave is shut down at Ferdinand Street. @wnep pic.twitter.com/8TECfC24bF — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) September 23, 2019

Fire officials say no one was hurt.

Police shut down North Keyser Avenue between Ferdinand Street and North South Road because of fire hoses going across the street. The road was back open by 12:30 p.m.

The assistant fire chief said the fire is out, but some crews will remain on scene to make sure it doesn't rekindle.

N. Keyser Avenue is back open. Scranton’s Assistant Fire Chief says the fire is out, but crews will stay at the scrap yard for a while longer to make sure the flames don’t start up again. @wnep pic.twitter.com/SYo48T5uZG — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) September 23, 2019