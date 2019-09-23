Smoke from Scrap Yard Fire Seen for Miles

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Smoke coming from a fire at a scrap yard in Scranton Monday morning could be seen for miles.
The smoke coming from the fire at Ben Weitsman of Scranton on North Keyser Avenue was so heavy, the road had to be closed to traffic in that area.
The fire started around 10 a.m. Monday. Firefighters doused the flames with water. The fire was concentrated to a pile of scrap metal.
Fire officials say no one was hurt.
Police shut down North Keyser Avenue between Ferdinand Street and North South Road because of fire hoses going across the street. The road was back open by 12:30 p.m.
The assistant fire chief said the fire is out, but some crews will remain on scene to make sure it doesn't rekindle.
41.439880 -75.678477
