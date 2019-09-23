× KME Lays Off Employees

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — Around 100 employees at KME in Nesquehoning no longer have a job.

The company manufactures fire trucks. Staff members were notified Monday morning.

“That is sad. All these people around here depend on them for work. They are the biggest employer around,” said Thomas Ellis of Nesquehoning.

KME is the largest employer in Nesquehoning with about 700 people on staff.

Employees who were let go worked in what the company describes as the direct and indirect labor forces.

In a statement to Newswatch 16, General Manager Brian Connely said, “We will continue to make the necessary business decisions to ensure the future success of our employees and company, as well as our continued commitment to the entire area.”

Residents in Nesquehoning tell Newswatch 16 they think it’s a shame that so many people were laid off. They hope they can get their jobs back down the road.

“It happens I guess. Hopefully, the people that got laid off can find jobs,” said David Holmes of Nesquehoning.

Back in 2016, the Kovatch family, the original owners of the company, sold it to Rev Group. A Florida-based vehicle production company.

Kerrie Wilder lives right across the street from KME. She says downsizing is happening far too often.

“I think it’s a shame all them people were let go. Everyone needs a job now,” said Wilder.

Those layoffs at KME took effect immediately.