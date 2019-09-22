Salute to Honorary Junior Trooper

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- State troopers from all over our area hosted a fundraiser in Wyoming County on Sunday for an honorary junior trooper, Josh Bourassa from New Milford.

Bourassa is a big fan on the state police, so his trooper friends put together their event "Cops Cook for Trooper Josh" as a way to help his family offset medical costs.

Josh was born with Krabbe leukodystrophy, a disease that damages his nervous system.

"I am very grateful. It's a blessing. Josh has always loved the police officers and then to see the police officers do this for Josh, it's pretty nice," said Rebecca Bourassa, Josh's mom.

The event was held at Triton Hose Company in Tunkhannock.

