Fun Run and 5K to Raise Money for Students’ Supplies and Activities

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- More than 100 runners came out to support a school in Lackawanna County on Sunday.

The fun run and 5K walk/run benefits the Newton Ransom Elementary School near Clarks Summit.

The fun run was open to children in fourth grade or younger.

The event acts as a fundraiser to provide a variety of items to students including snacks, toys, school programs, and more.

"The money we raise today will support our students directly. We buy school supplies at the beginning for the school year for all of our students," explained Danielle Sadusky of Clarks Summit.

The fun run course took kids around the pond in front of the Abington Heights Middle School.

