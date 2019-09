Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- People in part of Lackawanna County gathered to check out some classic rides on Sunday.

A car show was held at Carbondale Nursing and Rehabiliation Center. It's the fifth year for the event.

As well as checking out all the classic and cool cars, there was also food, music, and basket raffles.

All the money raised at the car show will benefit the resident activity fund at the nursing center in Carbondale.