Shooting in Exeter Under Investigation

Posted 5:16 pm, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:17PM, September 21, 2019

EXETER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Luzerne County.

State police say one person was shot along Aster Court in Exeter Saturday afternoon and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators did not say if the victim is male or female or give the victim’s condition.

State troopers along with Exeter and West Pittston police responded around 3 p.m. to reports of gunshots.

Neighbors say they are completely shocked by the police presence in their quiet neighborhood.

“I just can’t believe it. I can’t believe it. I mean, it’s a very quiet neighborhood. I’m here 13 years. When I tell you nothing like this has ever happened before, nothing, I can’t even believe it. I can’t believe it,” said Georgia Young of Exeter.

Troopers expect to be on the scene for several hours as they are waiting on a search warrant to enter the home and continue the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

1 Comment

