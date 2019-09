Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A woman in Monroe County repurposed an old phone booth into something everyone can enjoy.

Jackie Killian restored an English phone box and turned it into a free library.

The phone booth in Jackson Township features a variety of donated books including bestsellers and children's classics.

You can also donate a book for someone else to check out.

The little library is open year-round from dawn to dusk at 329 Pin Oak Road in Jackson Township.