Global Climate Strike: Find a Protest near You

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Protestors are set to stage the largest ever climate strike, and people in our area are taking part.

Tens of thousands of students and workers are set to walk out of schools and businesses around the country on Friday, Sept. 20, as part of a massive protest on climate change.

The biggest protests are expected in New York, Washington D.C., Boston, San Francisco, and Miami.

At 11:45 a.m., a protest is scheduled for Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

Protests are also scheduled in Scranton and Lewisburg too.

These demonstrations started as a way to demand an end to using fossil fuels and promote renewable energy.

While this isn't the first time there have been protests and marches, Friday is expected to be the biggest day of climate demonstrations in world history.

For a complete list of protest locations and times, head here.