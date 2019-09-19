× Police: Surveilance Video Shows Man Riding Jazzy Attempting to Set Fire to Apartment Building

HALLSTEAD, Pa. — A man is charged with arson after troopers say he was spotted on surveillance video tossing burning bags outside an apartment building while riding in his jazzy.

Vincent Dallessandro is accused of throwing two bags on fire and starting a dumpster fire at the place along Franklin Avenue in Hallstead.

Officials say he told them he was upset he didn’t get his security deposit back after moving out of building in Hallstead.