× Free Home Repairs in Central PA

BERWICK–There are many homes in Berwick that are in need of repairs. Georgia Bellum’s house is one of them.

”Minor repairs on the house like probably painting, new carpeting or something like that,” Bellum said.

There are several houses in Berwick that will soon get fixed up. The SEDA Council of Governments was awarded housing rehabilitation grants for Berwick, Jersey Shore and Mount Carmel Township. Each municipality gets $500,000 for no cost home repairs for eligible residents.

“I think it’s a really good idea,” Bellum said.

There are certain guidelines to receive the money. You must own the house and have to fall under certain income qualifications.

Taras Kozak thinks it’s a good thing for senior citizens.

”They’re living on a rate that’s five to ten years old and some people have to choose between food, medicine and just living,” Kozak said.

SEDA Council of Governments oversees the entire process for the homeowner. Possible repairs include plumbing, roofing, structural, electrical and more.

”Like the steps, or the porch or anything like that, that would be good for the community,” Jeff Walter said.

Ron Yorks rents his house, but thinks the program is a good idea for homeowners in his neighborhood.

”Make your properties look nice. It makes it more of an appeal for people who are interested in buying homes in this area, so I think it would benefit a lot,” Yorks said.

For information on how to apply for future grants, call SEDA-COG’s Stacy Anderson at 800-326-9310.