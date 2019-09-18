Leckey’s Look at the Bright Side Podcast: Motivational Speaker and Educator Kelly Rippon

In his latest podcast, Ryan sits down with motivational speaker and educator Kelly Rippon. Kelly Rippon is a single mother of six children, including her oldest son, Olympic medalist, Adam.

Kelly tackles a lot with Ryan including tips for parents struggling with ‘empty nest syndrome’ if their kids recently went away to college as well as ways for moms and dads to better help their child if they are struggling with their identity.

Learn more about Kelly HERE.

