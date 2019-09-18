Free Naloxone Handed out Around the State

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. -- Pennsylvania is taking steps to battle the opioid crisis.

Free Naloxone was being handed out Wednesday at 87 locations throughout the state.

Including at the department of health office in Lock Haven.

The drug reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

We spoke with a man who thinks the program is a good idea.

"People just need to be proactive and have it around, I guess, in case you come upon someone and want to save someone`s live that might deserve a second chance," said Ron Grimm, Mill Hall.

Naloxone will be handed out at most locations through 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

The state will be offering it again next Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. or as long as supplies last.

 

