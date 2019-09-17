State Senator Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A state senator has been slapped with child pornography charges.
Republican Mike Folmer has represented Lebanon County since 2007.
Tuesday night, the state attorney general says Folmer uploaded child pornography to an internet site.
The pictures were found on his cell phone when he was arrested tonight at his home in Lebanon.
40.340925 -76.411350
John Smiths
HAH, nice blackmail job here, he did not do as he was told, huh?