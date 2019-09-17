× Schuylkill County Man Dies After Confrontation with Police in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Authorities in Evansville, Indiana are investigating how a man from Schuylkill County died after a confrontation with police and a chase.

Edward Snukis, 55, of Saint Clair, died Friday night.

According to WEHT, Snukis was causing a commotion outside a business around 7:45 p.m. When police showed up, Snukis hit one officer in the face. An officer used a stun gun on Snukis, but he still ran away. Snukis tripped, and police were able to catch up with him. An officer hit him at least once in the head as he continued to fight with police.

As officers handcuffed Snukis, they realized he was unresponsive, so they called an ambulance.

Snukis later died at a hospital. His cause of death has not been determined.

The officers involved were put on a three-day administrative leave. The police department said there was no evidence the officers used deadly force during the incident, and those officers are expected to return to work.

Investigators believe Snukis was under the influence of some substance. They are not sure why Snukis was in Indiana.