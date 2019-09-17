Man Shot in the Neck During Tactical Training Drill in Stroudsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A man was shot and wounded during a tactical training drill in the Poconos.

The man was shot in the neck at Threat Assessment and Tactical Solutions in Stroudsburg Sunday afternoon.

That person was taken to the hospital and is recovering.

Rockwell Tactical Group had rented the facility for a class.

Rockwell's website calls the shooting "an unfortunate incident."

Police say the shooting appears accidental, but they are still investigating here in Monroe County.