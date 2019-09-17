Man Shot in the Neck During Tactical Training Drill in Stroudsburg

Posted 6:48 am, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:58AM, September 17, 2019

STROUDSBURG, Pa. --  A man was shot and wounded during a tactical training drill in the Poconos.

The man was shot in the neck at Threat Assessment and Tactical Solutions in Stroudsburg Sunday afternoon.

That person was taken to the hospital and is recovering.

Rockwell Tactical Group had rented the facility for a class.

Rockwell's website calls the shooting "an unfortunate incident."

Police say the shooting appears accidental, but they are still investigating here in Monroe County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.