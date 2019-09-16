Woman Charged with Child Endangerment After Starving and Beating Child

September 16, 2019

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A horrific case of child abuse in Union County.

According to The Daily Item newspaper, 37-year-old Melissa Keister of New Columbia is charged with starving and beating a child living in her home.

The Daily Item reports Keister was the child’s guardian.

The abuse allegedly included forcing the child to drink vinegar until the child became sick, and sometimes making the child wait as much as one week between meals.

The child was removed from the home in 2018 and placed with Union County Children and Youth.

Court documents show Keister is charged with child endangerment.

She is free on bail tonight.

