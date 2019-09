Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- A benefit was held for the family of a man who passed away in a car crash earlier this year.

Family and friends gathered at Uncle Buck's Barbecue in Plymouth in memory of Pat 'shady' Brady.

Before his death, Pat was raising his five grandchildren with his wife, Dee.

Dee is now their primary care giver.

All the money raised at today's benefit will go towards Dee and her grandchildren in Luzerne County.