OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is behind bars after robbing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Lycoming County.

Harry Burley, 55, stole his ex-girlfriend’s cell phone after an argument outside the Williamsport Family Medical Center in Old Lycoming Township.

When she tried to get the phone back, police say Burley hit her in the face several times.

Burley is now locked up in Lycoming County after failing to post $50,000 bail.