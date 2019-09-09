Video Gaming Lounge Added to Travel Plaza in Clinton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A truck stop in Clinton County recently opened an adult gaming lounge, the first and only truck stop in northcentral Pennsylvania to do so.

The Bald Eagle Travel Plaza near McElhattan is no longer just a pit stop. The truck stop recently added a gaming lounge for anyone over the age of 21 to test their luck.

"We've got five video gaming terminals, VGTs is what they call them, basically slot machines and we have a sixth kiosk for all the payouts and stuff," explained Sunjeet Singh.

State law allows no more than five terminals in a gaming lounge. The owner of the travel plaza says he's noticed more people in his store since the machines went online this past Friday.

"Definitely helped with our initial foot traffic and stuff like that, Saturday, Saturday afternoon all five of our machines were full and there was people waiting around for one to open up," said Singh.

"I come in and I'm thinking, 'Oh, this really looks like when we go to Mohegan Sun or Hollywood or something,' so I was kind of surprised to see that it mimicked the larger casinos," said Nancy Greene of Jersey Shore.

Greene was surprised to see a gaming lounge at a truck stop. However, she would prefer to do her gambling at a casino.

"I came here to eat lunch today, so if I have an extra five bucks I might be willing to or tempted to go over and play for a little bit, but as far as making a trip just to come here and play, no I don't think I would."

Owners of the Bald Eagle Travel Plaza say they will be opening a second location in Lock Haven by early next spring and that location will also have casino games.