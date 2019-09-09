Montrose Area Considers Restructuring Schools to Reduce Budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Students in the Montrose Area School District may be attending a different school than they expected in the future.

At an informational meeting on Monday, parents and students were told of plans to restructure the grades in all three of the district's schools: two elementary schools--Choconut Valley in Choconut Township and Lathrop Street in Montrose--and the junior/senior high school just outside Montrose.

The superintendent says this is part of a three-to-five-year plan to reduce the district's $600,000 yearly operating costs as well as to address the district's drop in enrollment, which is down by 36% since 2000.

Currently grades K through 6 attend the elementary schools with seventh through 12th at the junior/senior high school.

The district is suggesting that grades K through second go to Choconut and third through fifth to Lathrop Street.

Sixth through eighth would be at the high school, but the district would create a "true middle school" with those students kept separate from the upperclassmen.

"We think we can do that through a separate bell schedule, that kids will not be in the hallways at the same time, but again, due to the logistical concerns of our building, we cannot completely isolate them. They will still have to share the cafeteria. They will still have to share the gymnasium, things like that," explained Superintendent Chris McComb.

McComb says no decision is expected anytime soon.

Parents can continue to give the district their thoughts on the proposal.