In Your Neighborhood

Columbia Montour Counties Community Day

Enjoy a day of fun, food and education, Saturday, September 14, in Columbia County. Head over to the Bloomsburg Municipal Airport for the Columbia Montour Counties Community Day. This is a good opportunity for anyone who is not a Scout to get a small insight on what it’s all about. Demonstrations include flag retirement, ropes and rappelling, helicopter rides and much more. The event begins at 10 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

WBS Junior Knights Golf Tournament

Practice that swing and help some local kids, Monday, September 16, in Monroe County. The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Junior Knights Hockey Team will have their 3rd Annual Golf Tournament at Mt. Airy Casino Resort. Registration and breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9. The cost is $125 per golfer or $400 for a foursome. Proceeds benefit the Northeast Youth Hockey Association and Junior Knights Hockey Team.

