Hunger Action Month at Area Food Banks

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is working around the clock this September to help fight hunger. The food bank is asking people to stop by and volunteer.

“We really want to call our community together. We are so much better as a community when we join hands and help in the fight against hunger to really have an impactful presence during this month,” said Carla Fisher, marketing and communications coordinator.

September is Hunger Action Month and hundreds of food banks across the country are calling on people to come and take action. For those interested in taking action, there are several ways to get involved.

“Whether it’s by advocating, by donating — for every one dollar donated, we’re able to help provide six nutritious meals — and volunteerism,” Fisher said.

Jerry Dincher volunteers at the food bank twice a week.

“Packing the boxes and I really enjoy going out and seeing the people.”

Stanley Cary works with one of the organizations that partners with the food bank and wants to encourage more people to get involved.

“You’d be blessed, it’s a blessed situation that you’d be in and it’s not even from a feel-good perspective, it’s more so that you are helping that other brother or sister that is in need,” Cary said.

For those who can’t volunteer, the food bank has other ways to get involved.