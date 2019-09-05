Andrew Healey Sets Nay Aug Park Course Record of 16:15

Holy Cross senior cross country runner Andrew Healey set a new Nay Aug Park course record, winning a Lackawanna League cluster race in 16:15. Newswatch 16's Steve Lloyd documented the race via his twitter account.
