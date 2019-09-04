Tennessee Teen Charged in Line Mountain ‘Swatting’ Call

Posted 11:28 pm, September 4, 2019, by

LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A teenager from Tennessee is charged with calling in a threat to a school in Northumberland County.

The threat was made back in February at Line Mountain High School in Lower Mahanoy Township.

Classes were canceled for two days.

State police announced Wednesday a 17-year-old boy from Tennessee is charged in the "swatting" incident.

"Swatting" is when someone calls 911 to report a fake emergency.

He was brought before a Northumberland County judge Wednesday morning and placed on probation.

The teenager must also write apology notes to all of the families affected by the threat.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.