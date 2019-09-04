Tennessee Teen Charged in Line Mountain ‘Swatting’ Call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A teenager from Tennessee is charged with calling in a threat to a school in Northumberland County.

The threat was made back in February at Line Mountain High School in Lower Mahanoy Township.

Classes were canceled for two days.

State police announced Wednesday a 17-year-old boy from Tennessee is charged in the "swatting" incident.

"Swatting" is when someone calls 911 to report a fake emergency.

He was brought before a Northumberland County judge Wednesday morning and placed on probation.

The teenager must also write apology notes to all of the families affected by the threat.