Tennessee Teen Charged in Line Mountain ‘Swatting’ Call

LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A teenager from Tennessee is charged with calling in a threat to a school in Northumberland County.
The threat was made back in February at Line Mountain High School in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Classes were canceled for two days.
State police announced Wednesday a 17-year-old boy from Tennessee is charged in the "swatting" incident.
"Swatting" is when someone calls 911 to report a fake emergency.
He was brought before a Northumberland County judge Wednesday morning and placed on probation.
The teenager must also write apology notes to all of the families affected by the threat.
