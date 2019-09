× Restaurant Damaged by Fire

MOOSIC, Pa. — A restaurant in Lackawanna County was closed Wednesday morning after a late-night fire.

The roof of Ruby Tuesday’s in Moosic caught fire just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The restaurant was closed at the time.

Crews were able to douse the flames quickly. The chief tells Newswatch 16 the fire started in ductwork.

The restaurant is expected to reopen when repairs are made.