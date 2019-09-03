× Missing Toddler Found Dead in Western Pennsylvania

BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The body of missing toddler Nalani Johnson has been found in western Pennsylvania, according to investigators.

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday when police say Johnson was abducted, and crews have been searching for her since.

Investigators say Johnson’s body was discovered in Pine Ridge Park in Burrell Township, Indiana County Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say Sharena Nancy, a ride-share driver, took off with the girl on Saturday. She was pulled over later that night, but the child and the car seat were gone.

According to court documents, Nancy told police Johnson was sold by her father for $10,000.

Nancy is behind bars, charged with kidnapping.

An autopsy on Johnson is scheduled for Wednesday morning.