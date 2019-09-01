IndyCar Series Not Returning to Pocono

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pocono Raceway announced Sunday that the IndyCar Series will not return to the Tricky Triangle for the 2020 season.

Pocono Raceway CEO Nick Igdalsky released a statement saying they will not be on the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule.

The ABC Supply 500, which fans say is one of the more unique races at the track, was held last month.

Attendance was reportedly up this year, but for now, open-wheel racing will not continue at the track in Monroe County.

