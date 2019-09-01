Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People got their fill of delicious eats at a food truck festival in Schuylkill County.

The third annual Original and Best Food Truck Festival was held on North 7th Street in Bulter Township, just outside of Frackville, on Sunday.

Families came out for an afternoon of food, drinks, and fun.

Diners indulged on gourmet eggrolls, frozen slushies, and lots of other treats.

All the proceeds from the festival benefit the Friendship Fire Company in Schuylkill County.