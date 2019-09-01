Food Truck Festival in Schuylkill County

Posted 6:33 pm, September 1, 2019, by

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People got their fill of delicious eats at a food truck festival in Schuylkill County.

The third annual Original and Best Food Truck Festival was held on North 7th Street in Bulter Township, just outside of Frackville, on Sunday.

Families came out for an afternoon of food, drinks, and fun.

Diners indulged on gourmet eggrolls, frozen slushies, and lots of other treats.

All the proceeds from the festival benefit the Friendship Fire Company in Schuylkill County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.