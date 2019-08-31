× Amber Alert Issued in Western Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert in Allegheny County.

The Penn Hills Borough Police Department is searching for 2-year-old Malani Johnson, a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at the intersection of Bryant and Clay Drives in Penn Hills Borough, Allegheny County, near Pittsburgh. Johnson was wearing a black shirt and skirt with floral design and black sandals.

Troopers believe Johnson was abducted by Sharena Islam Nancy, 25.

State police said Nancy’s vehicle has been located, but Johnson is still missing.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Penn Hills Borough Police Department at 412-473-3705.