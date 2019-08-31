8 Wyoming Area Defeats #10 Scranton Prep 34-0

Wyoming Area has defeated Mid-Valley now and Scranton Prep in consecutive weeks setting the tone that the teams in the WVC have a little more punch than the teams in the LFC this season with their 34-0 shutout victory on Saturday.
