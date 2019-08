Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A police officer from Lackawanna County was taken to a hospital Friday after hitting a bear

A viewer sent us this picture of the collision on Route 307.

Officials tell us the Roaring Brook Township officer hit the bear with his police vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The officer was taken to the hospital.

The bear was badly injured and had to be put down.