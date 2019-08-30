× Canadian Electric Company, PPL Head to Florida Before Hurricane Hits

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — As preparations continue for Hurricane Dorian, Newswatch 16 spotted an electric company from Canada make its way through our area to head to Florida.

The trucks were traveling along Interstate 81 South near Wilkes-Barre.

A company representative says they are sending 400 people to assist ahead of the storm.

PPL is also sending workers, trucks and equipment to Florida to help respond to the expected outages from Hurricane Dorian.