A Labor Day Weekend Tradition: Lock Haven Area Jaycees Host the 49th Annual Regatta

Posted 3:06 am, August 30, 2019, by

An event considered “NASCAR on water” gets set to make a splash this Labor Day Weekend in Lock Haven.

The Lock Haven Area Jaycees will host the 49th annual Regatta.  It’s considered an end of summer party throughout the city’s downtown.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the regatta on Friday.

Many of the festivities take place in and around Water Street in Lock Haven.

The event involves everything from several boat races on the Susquehanna to a carnival along with craft and food vendors plus live entertainment.

Those participating in the boat races come from all over the U.S. and beyond.

The annual Labor Day tradition in Clinton County is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lock Haven Area Jaycees.

Festivities surrounding the regatta run Friday night, August 30, through Monday, September 2.

For a schedule of events, head here to be connected to the Jaycees Facebook page.

There is also more information on the regatta from the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at this link.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.