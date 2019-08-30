× A Labor Day Weekend Tradition: Lock Haven Area Jaycees Host the 49th Annual Regatta

An event considered “NASCAR on water” gets set to make a splash this Labor Day Weekend in Lock Haven.

The Lock Haven Area Jaycees will host the 49th annual Regatta. It’s considered an end of summer party throughout the city’s downtown.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the regatta on Friday.

Many of the festivities take place in and around Water Street in Lock Haven.

The event involves everything from several boat races on the Susquehanna to a carnival along with craft and food vendors plus live entertainment.

Those participating in the boat races come from all over the U.S. and beyond.

The annual Labor Day tradition in Clinton County is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lock Haven Area Jaycees.

Festivities surrounding the regatta run Friday night, August 30, through Monday, September 2.

For a schedule of events, head here to be connected to the Jaycees Facebook page.

There is also more information on the regatta from the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at this link.