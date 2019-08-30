× 16 To The Rescue: Tesla

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Tesla is a 3-year-old mixed breed at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale. He’s been here for a couple of months after being adopted and returned, through no fault of his own.

“Very sweet, very energetic, he’d do better with teenagers, which is another reason why it’s a little harder finding him a home,” said shelter worker Caitlyn Robbins.

Tesla struggles with anxiety, which workers are helping him with.

“His biggest downfall right now is that he’s on meds for anxiety. We’ve got him on a great track right now. He’s doing well.”

Tesla thrives on being in the outdoors and just wants to be silly with his humans.

“He’s a great adventure dog. He loves car rides, loves to be with you, loves to play.”

Tesla is good with other dogs, but he’s not a fan of felines.

Shelter workers hope someone will get to know Tesla and look past the dog in the kennel.

“He just wants a home of his own,” said Robbins. “The shelter is great here and he loves it here, but you can tell he’s really sad in his kennel. You’ll see when you walk by, he’s laying down, he’s not his usual playful self. If you’re interested, please ask him to come out, because he does come out of his shell and he is a great dog.”

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption. If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com