Concern, Frustration After Gunfire In Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — Police are searching for answers after the latest round of gunfire in Hazleton.
Johan Castillo doesn’t know why someone would want to hurt him or his family, but someone tried by driving by his home on West 11th Street in Hazleton, spraying the place with bullets.
“We hear like a car, they fire, ‘pop, pop, pop’ and we throw ourselves on the floor and sofa. I don’t know. We don’t have a problem with nobody,” he said.
Castillo was home with his brother and mother at the time. No one was hit.
Police say about 50 bullets hit the Castillos home and the two places next door, shattering glass windows and doors.
All this happened right across the street from Hazleton Elementary/Middle School.
“It’s not right, it’s not right at all, especially with the school starting back up and the little kids running around here. This is every single day, every single night, you hear gunshots, you got drugs running up and down the streets, it’s just bad, it’s just bad,” said Moe Green of Hazleton.
Last month, police were called to four separate incidents in just over 24 hours.
Cars and houses throughout the city were riddled with bullets. No people were hurt.
Investigators say it was the work of rival groups in the city.
They also say getting people to talk to them can be a problem.
Officers call it frustrating when no one will give them information.
“Nobody want to talk because it’s a code on the street called no snitching and I don’t think that’s right either but that’s the way how it is and that’s the code on the street,” said Green.
Hazleton police want people to know they can give anonymous information and tips by texting ‘mytips’ to 274637 or online.
