Church Expansion in Clarks Green Nearly Complete

CLARKS GREEN, Pa. — A church in Lackawanna County will debut a whole new look when it reopens next week.

The church of St. Gregory near Clarks Summit is almost finished with a multimillion-dollar renovation.

Parishioners at the Church of St. Gregory in Clarks Green say during a time when you hear more about churches being torn down than built up, that this is a real blessing.

“It’s very exciting to see dreams that we’ve had come to actual fruition,” said parishioner Bill Burkavage.

The church is nearing the end of a $3.5 million renovation and expansion. Two-thirds of the money was raised by parishioners.

The project adds educational rooms and community space

“It’s wrapped around, it’s not a separate parish hall, that’s not the intention, it’s never been. It’s meant to enhance what we have now,” Burkavage said.

Parishioners haven’t been able to work inside the church for about a week and a half. The pews are out in the parking lot as the construction crew puts the finishing touches on the inside.

“The finish date is September 7, the bishop is coming September 7, which is a tight deadline, then to find out there’s a wedding also. I know being married, my wife was very important about the church looking proper. The outside is looking great, the inside still has quite a bit to go,” said Michael Balonis of Sordoni Construction.

Balonis says Sordoni Construction doesn’t get the chance to work on a lot of churches these days so this is a project he really takes to heart.

“It’s like we’re building their home. This is their church family, their home. So, just make it seem like it’s my church family, too.”