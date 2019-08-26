× Man Locked Up in Bradford County Accused of Threats Against Pres. Trump

TOWANDA, Pa. — A man is locked up in Bradford County for threatening President Donald Trump.

The U.S. attorney says Jesse Blake, 24, of Waverly, New York, mailed a letter to the FBI in March threatening to kill the president and blow up the White House, the Pentagon, the United Nations, and Trump Tower.

Blake was in custody at the Bradford County Prison on sexual assault charges when he sent the letter.