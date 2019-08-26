× Investigation into Deadly Shooting in Schuylkill County

GORDON, Pa. — A man is now charged with criminal homicide in a deadly shooting early Monday in Schuylkill County.

Police were called to the 600 block of Hobart Street in Gordon around 4 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside this home.

The homeowner, Michael Grad,y was arraigned and charged with criminal homicide. He was then immediately taken to Schuylkill County Jail.

The victim has been identified as Steven Molina, 24, who also goes by the name Josh.

Molina’s mother tells Newswatch 16 that every Sunday, a group of friends get together to sing karaoke, and that’s what was taking place when the gun went off and hit her son. Those details have not been confirmed by police.

Throughout the day, friends of Molina have been posting on his Facebook page, describing him as one of the nicest people they’ve ever met.

Melissa Molina, the victim’s mother, echoed those thoughts.

“Life of the party, fun, outgoing, can bring anybody together. He was there for his friends, never turned his back on his friends, and they could go to him for anything, any problems. He was just a genuine guy, fun-loving. He’s going to be missed. He’s missed.”

Developing story; check back for updates.