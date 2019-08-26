× Back to School at Hanover Area School District

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It is one of the rites of fall –put your children on a big yellow bus and ship them off to school.

The new school year is off and running in several districts here in our area including here Hanover Area School District.

The buses arrived at Hanover Area Junior-Senior High School and the students pile out.

It’s not just any day. It is the “first” day.

“I’m happy. I like school,” said senior Charles Cribbs.

This happens over and over again — students walk into their first day of classes.

One of them is sophomore Amy Berry. She said, “I love school. Don’t get me wrong. I just like going back to my friends and hanging out with them more.”

Berry adds the summer flew by, and she’s already thinking about going to college for forensic science.

Other students have those first day jitters.

“Kind of nervous, getting older so it will mean more work, more difficult, explained sophomore Jayden McKeaige.

Others know the days of doing this are nearly over.

“I’m excited to finish high school, ready to further my education in college, continue my life,” added Cribbs.

This building holds 1,000 students in grades seven through 12.

It’s the job of Principal Dan Malloy to keep an eye on them all. This is the start of his 23rd year in education.

He said, “Does it get any easier? I don’t know if it gets any easier, but it doesn’t get any harder either.”

Malloy says it’s constantly changing– the technology, the security, the courses, and that’s the challenge.

Whether you like school, whether you don’t like school, the number is the same for every student. They will be here for 180 days.

School is scheduled to end June 4, 2020.